Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 80.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.27. 47,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,679. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

