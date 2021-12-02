Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.77. 279,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.86 and its 200-day moving average is $345.09. The stock has a market cap of $864.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

