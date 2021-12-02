Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.73. 40,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

