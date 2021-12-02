Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

