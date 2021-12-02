Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0165

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Veil has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,823.75 or 0.98104094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00311992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.07 or 0.00476382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00184044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

