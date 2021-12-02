Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843-$1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.12. 1,397,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,127. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.