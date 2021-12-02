Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $22.05 on Thursday, hitting $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,127. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

