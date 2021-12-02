VBI Vaccines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical volume of 2,030 call options.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.12 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

