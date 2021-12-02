Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.05. 32,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.18 and its 200-day moving average is $228.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.80 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

