Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.59. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,620. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.