Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

