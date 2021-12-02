Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

