Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 312,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.