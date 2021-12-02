Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 687,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 477,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

