Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,946,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.6% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,057,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 625,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94.

