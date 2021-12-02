Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

