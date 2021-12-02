Vai Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $100.31 million and approximately $392,137.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 110,487,204 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

