Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,431 shares of company stock worth $1,034,122. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

