Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.70.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total value of $39,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,033 shares of company stock worth $396,562,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST opened at $179.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

