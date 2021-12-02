Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $52,136.70 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

