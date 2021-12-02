Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $52,136.70 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
