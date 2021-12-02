uPlexa Reaches Market Cap of $770,399.15 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $770,399.15 and $2,528.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.