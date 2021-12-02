Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.