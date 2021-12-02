Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

