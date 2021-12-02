Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

