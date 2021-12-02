Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $477.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

