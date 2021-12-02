Unitrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $968,656.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

