UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.64. 54,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. The firm has a market cap of $415.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.63.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

