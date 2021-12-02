Unisocks Reaches Market Cap of $34.51 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and approximately $2,908.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $114,274.64 or 2.00027291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00236102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00086872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

