Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 208,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,651. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

