Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.32 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $56.84 million and $23.32 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $11.38 or 0.00020153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00643126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.