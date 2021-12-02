Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNCY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNCY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

