UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,423 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Progressive were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

PGR opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.