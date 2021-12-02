UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $162.33 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

