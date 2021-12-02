UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 68.5% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.55 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.