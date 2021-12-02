UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 2,290 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

