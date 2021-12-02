UMB Bank N A MO Invests $2.33 Million in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 245,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.23% of Lightwave Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LWLG opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

