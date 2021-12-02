UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $64.63

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.63, but opened at $67.60. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $504.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

