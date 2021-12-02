UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

