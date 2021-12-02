Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.39

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 1141007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.