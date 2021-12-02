Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 382783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
