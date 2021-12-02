Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 382783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.