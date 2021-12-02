Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

