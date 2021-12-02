Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

