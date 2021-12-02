TrustToken (TRU) Hits Market Cap of $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.