Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $61,595.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.14. 363,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,597. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

