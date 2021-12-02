Truist Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Truist from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.56.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.61. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.