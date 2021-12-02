Truist Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $213.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $188.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Shares of EXR traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,409. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $207.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

