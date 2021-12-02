Truist Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $213.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $188.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.
Shares of EXR traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,409. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $207.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.