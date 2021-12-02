Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TEEC opened at GBX 103.23 ($1.35) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.76.
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure
