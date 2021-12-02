Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $213,991.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

