TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,021,600.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

