Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

